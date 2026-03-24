Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Magic On March 24

Last time out on March 21, Mobley recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 111-106 win over the Pelicans. Mobley paces his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 18.3 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.5 points per game.

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