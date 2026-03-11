FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Magic On March 11

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 11. Mobley's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 9, Mobley put up 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in a 115-101 win over the 76ers. Mobley leads his team in rebounding (8.6 per game), and averages 17.7 points and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Magic are allowing 113.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Evan Mobley

