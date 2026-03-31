Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Lakers On March 31

In his last game, a 122-113 win over the Jazz on March 30, Mobley totaled 34 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.4 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Lakers are allowing 114.7 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

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