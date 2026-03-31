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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Lakers On March 31

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 31. Mobley's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 122-113 win over the Jazz on March 30, Mobley totaled 34 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.4 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Lakers are allowing 114.7 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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