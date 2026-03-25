Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Heat On March 25

Mobley totaled 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his last appearance, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24. Mobley is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 18.3 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.5 points per contest.

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