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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Heat On March 25

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, March 25. Mobley's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mobley totaled 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his last appearance, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24. Mobley is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 18.3 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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