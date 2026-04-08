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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Hawks On April 8

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 8. Mobley's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 142-126 win over the Grizzlies on April 6, Mobley tallied 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. Mobley is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 18.2 points and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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