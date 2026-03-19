Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Bulls On March 19

Mobley totaled 27 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in his last game, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Bulls are giving up 120.3 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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