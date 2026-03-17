Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Bucks On March 17

In his last game on March 15, Mobley posted 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in a 130-120 loss to the Mavericks. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 17.9 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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