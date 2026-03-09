FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play 76ers On March 9

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 9. Mobley's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 109-98 loss to the Celtics on March 8, Mobley totaled 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Mobley is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 17.8 points and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Evan Mobley

