Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play 76ers On March 9

In his most recent game, a 109-98 loss to the Celtics on March 8, Mobley totaled 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Mobley is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 17.8 points and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.