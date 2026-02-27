Egor Demin And Nets Face Celtics On Feb. 27

Demin totaled six points and nine assists in his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 26. Demin is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are conceding 107.5 points per contest, which ranks first in the NBA.

