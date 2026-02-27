FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Egor Demin
Brooklyn Nets

Egor Demin

Brooklyn Nets • #8 PG

Egor Demin And Nets Face Celtics On Feb. 27

Egor Demin and the Brooklyn Nets play the Boston Celtics on Friday, Feb. 27. Demin's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Demin totaled six points and nine assists in his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 26. Demin is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are conceding 107.5 points per contest, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Egor Demin

