FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Face Wizards On Feb. 26

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Feb. 26. Daniels' points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 119-98 win over the Wizards on Feb. 24, Daniels totaled six points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Daniels is averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 122.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dyson Daniels

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News