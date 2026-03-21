Dyson Daniels And Hawks Face Warriors On March 21

In his last game, a 117-95 loss to the Rockets on March 20, Daniels totaled three points and two steals. Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.5 points per game.

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