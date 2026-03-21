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Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Face Warriors On March 21

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 21. Daniels' points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 117-95 loss to the Rockets on March 20, Daniels totaled three points and two steals. Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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