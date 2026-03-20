Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Rockets On March 20

In his last game on March 18, Daniels recorded 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 135-120 win over the Mavericks. Daniels is averaging 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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