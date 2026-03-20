FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Rockets On March 20

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 20. Daniels' points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Daniels recorded 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 135-120 win over the Mavericks. Daniels is averaging 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dyson Daniels

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News