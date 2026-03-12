Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Nets On March 12

In his last game on March 10, Daniels put up 14 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in a 124-112 win over the Mavericks. Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.