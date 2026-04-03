Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Nets On April 3

In his most recent action, a 130-101 win over the Magic on April 1, Daniels put up 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Daniels is averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.5 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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