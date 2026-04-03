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Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Nets On April 3

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, April 3. Daniels' points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 130-101 win over the Magic on April 1, Daniels put up 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Daniels is averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.5 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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