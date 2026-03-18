Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Mavericks On March 18
Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 18. Daniels' points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Daniels put up 15 points and 12 rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 124-112 win over the Magic on March 16. Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 118.2 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.