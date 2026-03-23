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Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Grizzlies On March 23

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 23. Daniels' points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 126-110 win over the Warriors on March 21, Daniels put up 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Daniels is averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.7 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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