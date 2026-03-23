Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Grizzlies On March 23

In his last game, a 126-110 win over the Warriors on March 21, Daniels put up 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Daniels is averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.7 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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