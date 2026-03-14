Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Bucks On March 14

In his last game on March 10, Daniels posted 14 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in a 124-112 win over the Mavericks. Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.9 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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