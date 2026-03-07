FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Face 76ers On March 7

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 7. Daniels' points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Daniels totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in his last game, a 131-113 win over the Bucks on March 4. Daniels is averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are conceding 115.9 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

