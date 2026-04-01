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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Warriors On April 1

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, April 1. Harper's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 129-114 win over the Bulls on March 30, Harper had 13 points and six rebounds. Harper is averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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