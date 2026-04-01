Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Warriors On April 1

In his most recent game, a 129-114 win over the Bulls on March 30, Harper had 13 points and six rebounds. Harper is averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

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