Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 2
Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 20. Harper's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 18, Harper put up 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in a 122-115 win over the Thunder. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.