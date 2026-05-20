Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 2

Last time out on May 18, Harper put up 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in a 122-115 win over the Thunder. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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