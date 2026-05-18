Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 1
Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Harper's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on May 15, Harper recorded 15 points in a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.