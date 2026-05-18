Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 1

Last time out on May 15, Harper recorded 15 points in a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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