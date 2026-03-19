Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Suns On March 19

In his last action, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17, Harper totaled 15 points and five assists. Harper is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.4 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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