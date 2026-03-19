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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Suns On March 19

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 19. Harper's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17, Harper totaled 15 points and five assists. Harper is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.4 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Harper

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