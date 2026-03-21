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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Pacers On March 21

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, March 21. Harper's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper had five points, six rebounds and five assists in his last game, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19. Harper is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.2 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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