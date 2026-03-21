Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Pacers On March 21

Harper had five points, six rebounds and five assists in his last game, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19. Harper is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.2 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.