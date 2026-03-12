FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Nuggets On March 12

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 12. Harper's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Harper recorded nine points and five assists in a 125-116 win over the Celtics. Harper is averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.3 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Harper

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News