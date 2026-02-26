FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Nets On Feb. 26

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Harper's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 110-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 25, Harper put up 15 points, seven assists and two steals. Harper is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Harper

NBARecent NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

