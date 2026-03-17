Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Kings On March 17

Harper totaled 13 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12. Harper is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 120.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

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