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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Kings On March 17

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 17. Harper's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper totaled 13 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12. Harper is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 120.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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