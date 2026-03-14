Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Hornets On March 14

Harper tallied 13 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12. Harper is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.3 points per game.

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