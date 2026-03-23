Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Heat On March 23

In his last action, a 134-119 win over the Pacers on March 21, Harper tallied 24 points. Harper is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 21st in the league in points allowed, giving up 117.2 points per game.

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