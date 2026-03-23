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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Heat On March 23

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 23. Harper's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 134-119 win over the Pacers on March 21, Harper tallied 24 points. Harper is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 21st in the league in points allowed, giving up 117.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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