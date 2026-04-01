Dylan Cardwell And Kings Take On Raptors On April 1

In his most recent game, a 116-99 loss to the Nets on March 29, Cardwell totaled four points and two blocks. Cardwell is averaging 5.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 112.2 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

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