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Dylan Cardwell
Sacramento Kings

Dylan Cardwell

Sacramento Kings • #32 C

Dylan Cardwell And Kings Take On Raptors On April 1

Dylan Cardwell and the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, April 1. Cardwell's points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 116-99 loss to the Nets on March 29, Cardwell totaled four points and two blocks. Cardwell is averaging 5.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 112.2 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cardwell

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