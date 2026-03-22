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Dylan Cardwell
Sacramento Kings

Dylan Cardwell

Sacramento Kings • #32 C

Dylan Cardwell And Kings Square Off Against Nets On March 22

Dylan Cardwell and the Sacramento Kings play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 22. Cardwell's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Cardwell posted nine points and 13 rebounds in a 139-118 loss to the 76ers. Cardwell is averaging 5.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.3 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cardwell

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