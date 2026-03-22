Dylan Cardwell And Kings Square Off Against Nets On March 22

Last time out on March 19, Cardwell posted nine points and 13 rebounds in a 139-118 loss to the 76ers. Cardwell is averaging 5.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.3 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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