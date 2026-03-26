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Dylan Cardwell
Sacramento Kings

Dylan Cardwell

Sacramento Kings • #32 C

Dylan Cardwell And Kings Face Magic On March 26

Dylan Cardwell and the Sacramento Kings play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 26. Cardwell's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 24, Cardwell put up six points and 11 rebounds in a 134-90 loss to the Hornets. Cardwell is averaging 5.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are conceding 114.8 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cardwell

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