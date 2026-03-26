Dylan Cardwell And Kings Face Magic On March 26

Last time out on March 24, Cardwell put up six points and 11 rebounds in a 134-90 loss to the Hornets. Cardwell is averaging 5.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are conceding 114.8 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.