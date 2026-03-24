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Dylan Cardwell
Sacramento Kings

Dylan Cardwell

Sacramento Kings • #32 C

Dylan Cardwell And Kings Face Hornets On March 24

Dylan Cardwell and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 24. Cardwell's points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Cardwell put up five points in a 126-122 win over the Nets. Cardwell is averaging 5.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.1 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cardwell

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