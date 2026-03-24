Dylan Cardwell And Kings Face Hornets On March 24

In his last game on March 22, Cardwell put up five points in a 126-122 win over the Nets. Cardwell is averaging 5.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.1 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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