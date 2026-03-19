Duncan Robinson And Pistons Face Wizards On March 19

Robinson totaled eight points in his last appearance, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on March 17. Robinson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 123.8 points per game.

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