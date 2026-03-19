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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Face Wizards On March 19

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 19. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson totaled eight points in his last appearance, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on March 17. Robinson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 123.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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