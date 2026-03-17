Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 17

In his last game on March 15, Robinson recorded in a 119-108 loss to the Raptors. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are conceding 123.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

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