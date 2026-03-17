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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 17

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 17. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Robinson recorded in a 119-108 loss to the Raptors. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are conceding 123.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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