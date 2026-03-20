Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Warriors On March 20

Robinson had 14 points in his last action, a 117-95 win over the Wizards on March 19. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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