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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Warriors On March 20

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 20. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson had 14 points in his last action, a 117-95 win over the Wizards on March 19. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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