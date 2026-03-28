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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Timberwolves On March 28

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 28. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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