Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Timberwolves On March 28

Robinson had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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