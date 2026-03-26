Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Pelicans On March 26
Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. Robinson's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Robinson totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Pelicans are allowing 119.2 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.