Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Pelicans On March 26

In his last game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Robinson totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.2 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

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