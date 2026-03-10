FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Nets On March 10

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 10. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson put up three points in his most recent appearance, a 121-110 loss to the Heat on March 8. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Duncan Robinson

