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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Magic On April 6

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic on Monday, April 6. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4, Robinson had 11 points. Robinson is averaging 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.3 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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