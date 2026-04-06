Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Magic On April 6

In his most recent game, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4, Robinson had 11 points. Robinson is averaging 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.3 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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