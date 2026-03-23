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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Face Lakers On March 23

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 23. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson tallied 11 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 115-101 win over the Warriors on March 20. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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