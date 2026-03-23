Duncan Robinson And Pistons Face Lakers On March 23

Robinson tallied 11 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 115-101 win over the Warriors on March 20. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

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