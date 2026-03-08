FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Heat On March 8

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 8. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Robinson posted 15 points and four assists in a 107-105 loss to the Nets. Robinson is averaging 12.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are surrendering 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Duncan Robinson

