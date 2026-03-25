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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Hawks On March 25

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 25. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Robinson put up 12 points in a 113-110 win over the Lakers. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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