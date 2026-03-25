Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Hawks On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Robinson put up 12 points in a 113-110 win over the Lakers. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per contest.

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