Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Grizzlies On March 13

Robinson put up 19 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12. Robinson is averaging 12.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.3 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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