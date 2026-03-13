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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Grizzlies On March 13

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson put up 19 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12. Robinson is averaging 12.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.3 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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