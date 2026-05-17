Duncan Robinson And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 7

Robinson tallied 14 points in his last action, a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers on May 15. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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