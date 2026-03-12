FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On 76ers On March 12

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 12. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 138-100 win over the Nets on March 10, Robinson totaled 15 points. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.3 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Duncan Robinson

