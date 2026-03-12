FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Drew Eubanks
Sacramento Kings

Drew Eubanks

Sacramento Kings • #19 PF

Drew Eubanks And Kings Take On Hornets On March 11

Drew Eubanks and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. Eubanks' points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10, Eubanks had four points and two blocks. Eubanks is averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Eubanks

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News