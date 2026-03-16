Draymond Green And Warriors Play Wizards On March 16

In his last game on March 10, Green put up 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 130-124 loss to the Bulls. Green paces his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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