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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Play Wizards On March 16

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards on Monday, March 16. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Green put up 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 130-124 loss to the Bulls. Green paces his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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