Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Thunder On March 7

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, March 7. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 5, Green recorded 10 points and eight assists in a 115-113 win over the Rockets. Green paces his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.2), and averages 8.4 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Draymond Green

