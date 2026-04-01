Draymond Green And Warriors Play Spurs On April 1

Green put up 13 points and eight assists in his last action, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29. Green paces his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.4), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.