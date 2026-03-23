Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Mavericks On March 23

In his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Hawks on March 21, Green totaled 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.5 points. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Mavericks are allowing 118.7 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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