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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Mavericks On March 23

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 23. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Hawks on March 21, Green totaled 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.5 points. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Mavericks are allowing 118.7 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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